Florida sailor accused of deserting p...

Florida sailor accused of deserting post after having baby

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Ana Lucia Gnecco remains on a military hold in a Florida jail Friday after being arrested at her parents' home Wednesday. Gnecco's daughter was born in August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Doctor Strangelove 1,497,734
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Into The Night 8,007
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr JRB 63,373
News A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09) 7 hr Old Millennia Tramp 44
Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12) 12 hr Duh 118
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) 23 hr Dave Sprinkle 2,364
News Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11) Thu Martin garey 22
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC