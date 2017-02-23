Driver hits pedestrian while leading police on pursuit in Norfolk
Bernie Custis, pro football's first black quarterback who blazed the trail for future CFL stars Warren Moon, Chuck Ealey and Damon Allen, ha ENGLEWOOD, Colo. - Russell Okung bet on himself and lost.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|flack
|1,497,661
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|The Drill Sargean...
|63,371
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,003
|A sample menu for Georgia prison inmates on Fri... (Jun '09)
|3 hr
|Old Millennia Tramp
|44
|Why do blacks get everything free? (Dec '12)
|7 hr
|Duh
|118
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|19 hr
|Dave Sprinkle
|2,364
|Facebook Feedback for Saturday, Oct. 22 from Da... (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|22
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC