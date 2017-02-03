Detectives seek persons of interest i...

Detectives seek persons of interest in Portsmouth robbery

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Detectives want to track down two men captured on a store's surveillance camera to talk to them about a recent robbery. Portsmouth Police believe the men may have information about the crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,490,162
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,131
Increased taxes on Tobacco in Virginia & NC (Mar '09) 6 hr Martin garey 7
Review: DRS Fantom Works (Jul '13) 8 hr jimmyjeep 98
My picture torture game story for today 10 hr Martin garey 1
Peninsula behavioral center 11 hr Martin garey 1
My 1998 story for today 11 hr Martin garey 1
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,394 • Total comments across all topics: 278,588,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC