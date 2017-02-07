Dead whale spotted near CBBT
This time, a whale was seen near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, according to a spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium. A stranding response team is still trying to formulate a plan to get to the whale as there are logistical challenges posed by its location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|USAsince1680
|1,491,449
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|4 hr
|Concerned Citizen
|3
|My 1998 story for today
|4 hr
|Martin garey
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|Donald Trump
|63,167
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|Wed
|Shulamite
|20
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Izzyb57
|2,362
|Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Martin garey
|7
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC