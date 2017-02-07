Dead whale spotted near CBBT

Dead whale spotted near CBBT

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

This time, a whale was seen near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, according to a spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium. A stranding response team is still trying to formulate a plan to get to the whale as there are logistical challenges posed by its location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min USAsince1680 1,491,449
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III 4 hr Concerned Citizen 3
My 1998 story for today 4 hr Martin garey 2
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Donald Trump 63,167
Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14) Wed Shulamite 20
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue Izzyb57 2,362
News Supreme Court: Altria can be sued for 'light' c... (Dec '08) Tue Martin garey 7
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,813 • Total comments across all topics: 278,704,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC