Date set for hearing in Roy Watforda s innocence claim

A date has been set for a hearing to gather evidence in the case of a man who claims he didn't commit a rape he pleaded guilty to nearly four decades ago. Last month, the Virginia Supreme Court said the Portsmouth Circuit Court must hold an evidentiary hearing for the case.

