Date set for hearing in Roy Watforda s innocence claim
A date has been set for a hearing to gather evidence in the case of a man who claims he didn't commit a rape he pleaded guilty to nearly four decades ago. Last month, the Virginia Supreme Court said the Portsmouth Circuit Court must hold an evidentiary hearing for the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
