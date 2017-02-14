Council votes to hold hearing for removal of some PRHA board members
PORTSMOUTH, Va. - City council voted Tuesday to hold a hearing to remove Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority board members who have served for longer than six months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Joy
|1,496,244
|Libraries are about more than just books (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Racist Hells angels & Road reapers Save Virgini... (May '13)
|Fri
|chop
|11
|Portsmouth Police LIVE free online scanner (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Linda
|2
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Thu
|carmino seranni
|63,268
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Thu
|Sarah Z
|123
|Flashing Boobs (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Martin garey
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC