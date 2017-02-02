Bill would automatically suspend officials upon felony conviction
After a federal jury found Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot guilty of corruption in December, the deputy city attorney filed a motion to suspend him. New legislation making its way through the General Assembly would change things for people in situations like Burfoot's.
