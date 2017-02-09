2nd whale found in Hampton Roads area undergoes necropsy
Alex Costidis, coordinator with the Virginia Aquarium's Stranding Response team, performs a necropsy on a juvenile humpback whale at Craney Island in Portsmouth, Va., on Friday morning, Feb. 3, 2017. The whale appeared to have been struck by a large propeller, and found dead near the Hampton Road Bridge-Tunnel.
