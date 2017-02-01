Virginia Supreme Court orders hearing in nearly 40-year-old innocence claim
In 1977, Roy L. Watford III was in the band at Woodrow Wilson High School in Portsmouth. In 1978, he pleaded guilty to a rape in the city and received a 10-year suspended sentence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|RoxLo
|1,489,095
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|11 min
|tina anne
|63,059
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Wed
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|JonnyB
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC