Virginia lawmakers open to easing rul...

Virginia lawmakers open to easing rules on medical marijuana and possession

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: WTVR Richmond

Virginia won't be pulling a Colorado by decriminalizing marijuana this year. But the state might relax its penalties for possessing marijuana and its rules on who can use marijuana products for medical reasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Panks 1,488,980
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 9 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,054
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Wed Concerned Citizen 2
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) Tue BondCoBondsMan 19
News Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ... Jan 31 Captain Yesterday 4
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Jan 30 Lindsey N 34
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan 26 JonnyB 19
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,051 • Total comments across all topics: 278,496,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC