Virginia lawmakers open to easing rules on medical marijuana and possession
Virginia won't be pulling a Colorado by decriminalizing marijuana this year. But the state might relax its penalties for possessing marijuana and its rules on who can use marijuana products for medical reasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Panks
|1,488,980
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,054
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Wed
|Concerned Citizen
|2
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|Jan 31
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Jan 30
|Lindsey N
|34
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|JonnyB
|19
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC