Virginia attorney general again asks ...

Virginia attorney general again asks that exoneration bid in 1977 rape case be denied

Wednesday

The Virginia attorney general's office is again asking that an exoneration bid be denied a Chesapeake man who says he is innocent of a rape that occurred almost 40 years ago.

