Two men rob H&H Grocery in Portsmouth at gunpoint
At about 6:37 p.m., officers were called to H&H Grocery, localted at 1622 South Street, for a robbery. Detectives say two men entered the store with their faces covered and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint.
