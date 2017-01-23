Two men rob H&H Grocery in Portsmouth...

Two men rob H&H Grocery in Portsmouth at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

At about 6:37 p.m., officers were called to H&H Grocery, localted at 1622 South Street, for a robbery. Detectives say two men entered the store with their faces covered and demanded money from the employees at gunpoint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Guest 1,484,569
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs 1 hr Vince Carter 3
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 1 hr mwoolard 33
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Into The Night 62,988
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) Mon Moses Morales 120
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,968 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC