Tolling to begin on Veterans Bridge in Va. Feb. 9
North Carolinians crossing the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge to get to Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach will begin paying for the privilege starting next week. Tolling on the 95-foot-high bridge that crosses the Elizabeth River will begin Thursday, Feb. 9 at 12:01 a.m., according to a press release from the Chesapeake, Virginia Department of Public Works.
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|OzRitz
|1,487,963
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Mothra
|63,050
|Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08)
|5 hr
|BondCoBondsMan
|19
|Boente, a longtime federal prosecutor, is best ...
|8 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|4
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Mon
|Lindsey N
|34
|Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III
|Jan 29
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|JonnyB
|19
