Tolling to begin on Veterans Bridge in Va. Feb. 9

North Carolinians crossing the Dominion Boulevard Veterans Bridge to get to Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach will begin paying for the privilege starting next week. Tolling on the 95-foot-high bridge that crosses the Elizabeth River will begin Thursday, Feb. 9 at 12:01 a.m., according to a press release from the Chesapeake, Virginia Department of Public Works.

