Several schools closed in Virginia due to winter storm

Sunday Jan 8 Read more: The Daily News-Record

The Virginian-Pilot reports that public schools in Chesapeake, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk and Virginia Beach will be closed Monday. Isle of Wight County, Newport News, York County, public schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

