Portsmouth police looking for missing...

Portsmouth police looking for missing woman with medical condition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Police described Cosgriff as a white woman, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing between 145 to 150 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes and may be driving a silver Toyota Echo with Virginia personalized tags of FIZZ1.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 44 min MICHA 1,480,923
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Global initiative 62,936
News Antique tags (May '07) 2 hr Stop crying 29
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... 6 hr Ben Quick 5
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 6 hr truth 7,994
News Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06) 9 hr Suezanne 4
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) Tue Alex 27
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,641 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,182

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC