Portsmouth man sentenced to 12 years ...

Portsmouth man sentenced to 12 years for dealing cocaine, giving firearm to felon

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for his part in dealing cocaine and giving a firearm to a felon. 44-year-old Kenneth Matthews was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and transferring a firearm to a felon, according to the department of justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr OzRitz 1,483,973
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 62,986
Are navy Chiefs dirtballs 9 hr Todd 2
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15) 15 hr Moses Morales 120
News Antique tags (May '07) Jan 21 76corvette 30
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... Jan 20 Ben Quick 7
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Jan 19 truth 7,994
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,197,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC