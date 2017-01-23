Portsmouth man sentenced to 12 years for dealing cocaine, giving firearm to felon
A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday for his part in dealing cocaine and giving a firearm to a felon. 44-year-old Kenneth Matthews was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and transferring a firearm to a felon, according to the department of justice.
