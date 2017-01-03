Portsmouth high school athletic director retires after being placed on administrative leave
Churchland High School Athletic Director David Moss has retired after being placed on administrative leave, according to Portsmouth Public School officials. Moss retired as of January 1, according to a spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools.
