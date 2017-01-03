Portsmouth high school athletic direc...

Portsmouth high school athletic director retires after being placed on administrative leave

Tuesday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Churchland High School Athletic Director David Moss has retired after being placed on administrative leave, according to Portsmouth Public School officials. Moss retired as of January 1, according to a spokesperson with Portsmouth Public Schools.

Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Portsmouth, VA

