Portsmouth drug trafficker with ties to Mexican Drug Cartel sentenced to 27 years

A 38-year-old Portsmouth man was sentenced Tuesday to 27 years in prison for a multi-year conspiracy to distribute narcotics up and down the East Coast. According to court documents, Deric Jevon Twitty was involved with a Mexican drug cartel and operated an extensive drug operation over the court of two years.

