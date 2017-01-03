Portsmouth council scheduled to vote on closed session fines
Portsmouth City Council members on Tuesday are expected to vote on two policies, including one concerning fines for discussing closed session items. Councilman Bill Moody was slapped with a $1,500 fine for violating a city amendment for allegedly speaking about closed session information on Facebook.
