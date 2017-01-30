Portsmouth 16 mins ago 4:03 p.m.Craft brewery coming to Churchland
Once renovations are completed, the 6,600 square feet of space will feature a private meeting room, viewable onsite brew works, and a covered outdoor seating area. A news realease said the name "MoMac" is derived from Monitor and Merrimac " in deference to the roadstead waters of the James, Nansemond, and Elizabeth Rivers."
