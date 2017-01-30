Portsmouth 16 mins ago 4:03 p.m.Craft...

Portsmouth 16 mins ago 4:03 p.m.Craft brewery coming to Churchland

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Once renovations are completed, the 6,600 square feet of space will feature a private meeting room, viewable onsite brew works, and a covered outdoor seating area. A news realease said the name "MoMac" is derived from Monitor and Merrimac " in deference to the roadstead waters of the James, Nansemond, and Elizabeth Rivers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min SobieskiSavedEurope 1,487,433
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Into The Night 63,042
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 4 hr Jeremy 16
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 11 hr Lindsey N 34
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Sun Concerned Citizen 1
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Sun Martin garey 31
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan 26 JonnyB 19
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,966 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC