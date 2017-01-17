Police ID man killed in Route 40 crash
Gary Lee Smith, 71, of Portsmouth, Virginia, was driving westbound on Route 40 in a Toyota sedan when he crossed the center line and crashed into a tractor trailer , according to Hamilton Township police. The tractor trailer was driven by a 56-year-old Brick man traveling eastbound.
