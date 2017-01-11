People Taking Action: 9-year-old uses...

People Taking Action: 9-year-old uses snow-blower to take action for neighbors

He's only in the 4th grade but 9-year-old Joseph P. Worley Jr. of Portsmouth is quite comfortable using the family snow-blower. He's been pretty busy in his Churchland neighborhood, clearing his own driveway and the driveways and sidewalks of about four neighbors.

