People Taking Action: 9-year-old uses snow-blower to take action for neighbors
He's only in the 4th grade but 9-year-old Joseph P. Worley Jr. of Portsmouth is quite comfortable using the family snow-blower. He's been pretty busy in his Churchland neighborhood, clearing his own driveway and the driveways and sidewalks of about four neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
