Parents, educators fight back against...

Parents, educators fight back against rising suspension number

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

More than 20,000 students across Hampton Roads received suspensions last school year, according to data obtained by 10 On Your Side. Portsmouth Public Schools suspended the highest percentage of students in the region with roughly 17 percent of students receiving short-term out-of-school punishments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min USAsince1680 1,481,794
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 45 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,959
News Secret Service agrees to pay $24 million in rac... 3 hr Ben Quick 7
News Antique tags (May '07) 19 hr Stop crying 29
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 23 hr truth 7,994
News Man Pays Parking Ticket 60 Years Late (Aug '06) Thu Suezanne 4
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) Jan 17 Alex 27
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,101 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,605

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC