Norfolk State University students bring The Warm Up to Hampton Roads
The Warm Up initiative was first started in Norfolk by Jeremie Simmons, who initially only started collecting hats and gloves for the community. However, after the first donation, The Warm Up turned into a full clothing drive collecting all new and gently used clothes to distribute to children and the less fortunate.
