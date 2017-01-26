Mom and 2 Children Vanish Following A...

Mom and 2 Children Vanish Following Alleged Blind Date and House Fire; Father Speaks Out

A father has appealed to the public for help after a Virginia mother and her two children mysteriously vanished after an alleged blind date she had. Monica Lamping, 29, and her two children, 7-year-old Kai and her 9-month-old Oria, were reported missing by family members Sunday at 9:30 a.m., according to police.

