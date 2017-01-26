Missing woman, kids found safe days after fire destroys their house
Monica Lamping and her two children, Kai, 7, and Oria, 9 months, were found safe days after being reported missing. Monica Lamping, 29, and her children, 9-month-old Oria, and Kai, 7, were reported missing from Virginia Beach on Sunday, a few hours after she went on a blind date and her home burned down, said Kevin Lamping, Monica's ex-husband and Kai's father.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|31 min
|OzRitz
|1,485,697
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Paris
|63,007
|prostitutes in ocean view (May '12)
|3 hr
|bennie
|4
|Alexander Park (Aug '10)
|7 hr
|JonnyB
|19
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|13 hr
|meghan walker
|121
|Are navy Chiefs dirtballs
|Tue
|Vince Carter
|3
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Tue
|mwoolard
|33
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC