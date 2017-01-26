Missing woman, kids found safe days a...

Missing woman, kids found safe days after fire destroys their house

Monica Lamping and her two children, Kai, 7, and Oria, 9 months, were found safe days after being reported missing. Monica Lamping, 29, and her children, 9-month-old Oria, and Kai, 7, were reported missing from Virginia Beach on Sunday, a few hours after she went on a blind date and her home burned down, said Kevin Lamping, Monica's ex-husband and Kai's father.

