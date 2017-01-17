Life 2 mins ago 11:02 a.m.'Pucks for ...

Life 2 mins ago 11:02 a.m.'Pucks for Paws Night': enjoy Admirals game with your furry friends

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

Do you like hockey and think your dog might too? The Norfolk Admirals are inviting you to watch them play together! Dog owners are invited to bring their furry friends to the 'Pucks for Paws Night' game on January 20th at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from the game will be donated to the Portsmouth Humane Society if you purchase your tickets online by 11:59 p.m. on January 18th and put Portsmouth Humane Society in the company line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,479,981
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 41 min mdbuilder 62,887
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 7,988
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) 17 hr Alex 27
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue asiegler 2,358
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Mon Jade H 32
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Mon marv 34
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,031,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC