FEMA, SBA continue recovery efforts for Virginia hurricane survivors
It has been over two months since disaster assistance personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed to Virginia in response to President Obama's major disaster declaration of Nov. 2, 2016. The president's signature on the decree made federal assistance available to eligible survivors affected by Hurricane Matthew in seven independent cities for individual assistance.
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Putins Puppet
|1,475,057
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 min
|Brian_G
|62,804
|Inmate dies at Central State Hospital in Va - wtvr (Mar '10)
|1 hr
|Kashus Klay
|113
|I am here
|1 hr
|The King of Va Beach
|1
|Why arn't there more blacks in VB ? (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Porrus Poope
|19
|Top 10 Italian dishes (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|El-massah shabeeb
|4
|Review: Homecrest Mobile Home Park (Apr '09)
|Mon
|El-massah shabeeb
|57
