Family remembers 18-year-old full of life and smiles Read Story Ali Weatherton
A homicide investigation continues in Portsmouth, following a deadly shooting. Police say someone opened fire on a vehicle around 8:45 Sunday night on Truxton Avenue, killing 18-year-old Amir Dermoumi of Portsmouth.
