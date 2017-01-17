Family remembers 18-year-old full of ...

Family remembers 18-year-old full of life and smiles Read Story Ali Weatherton

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WVEC-TV Norfolk

A homicide investigation continues in Portsmouth, following a deadly shooting. Police say someone opened fire on a vehicle around 8:45 Sunday night on Truxton Avenue, killing 18-year-old Amir Dermoumi of Portsmouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Quirky 1,480,119
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Panks 62,896
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Me Impressed 7,992
CFCMI Christian Church in Norfolk (Sep '08) Tue Alex 27
I remember in Newport News (Dec '07) Tue asiegler 2,358
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News Mon Jade H 32
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) Jan 16 marv 34
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC