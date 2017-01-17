Dozens attend candlelight vigil for Portsmouth college student killed Sunday
Family members, friends and even strangers came out for a candlelight vigil in memory of an 18-year-old college student on Tuesday. According to Portsmouth police, Amir Dermoumi was shot and killed Sunday night while inside of a vehicle that subsequently crashed on Truxton Avenue.
