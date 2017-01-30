Disturbing details released in death of Portsmouth newborn, police say mother high on drugs
Police say a woman smoked crack cocaine the night before giving birth, then allegedly killed her baby by placing him in a garbage bag. Thursday, paramedics responded to a home on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth to take a pregnant woman to the hospital.
