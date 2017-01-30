Disturbing details released in death ...

Disturbing details released in death of Portsmouth newborn, police say mother high on drugs

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Police say a woman smoked crack cocaine the night before giving birth, then allegedly killed her baby by placing him in a garbage bag. Thursday, paramedics responded to a home on Merrimac Drive in Portsmouth to take a pregnant woman to the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Illinois couple's murder tied to bankruptcy ... (Oct '08) 23 min NeverForget 15
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 27 min moshx 1,487,408
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 38 min Julia 63,040
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 7 hr Lindsey N 34
Wanted: Willard Eugene Dillon III Sun Concerned Citizen 1
News Teen charged with attempted rape at YMCA (Oct '08) Sun Martin garey 31
Alexander Park (Aug '10) Jan 26 JonnyB 19
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,346 • Total comments across all topics: 278,402,488

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC