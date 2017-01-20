Developers of mixed use property that...

Developers of mixed use property that never panned out suing City of Portsmouth

The developers behind a once-planned mixed use property in Portsmouth are now suing the city, along with several members of the 2015-2016 city council. The developer, Victory Crossing Developers II, LLC, entered into an agreement in 2007 with the Portsmouth Economic Development Authority to develop "Victory Village," a mixed use property on about five acres of land off Victory Boulevard.

