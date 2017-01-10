Crash involving 18-wheeler closes Suf...

Crash involving 18-wheeler closes Suffolk roads

Police and Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a crash involving a pick-up truck and an 18-wheeler tanker truck in the 3300 block of Pruden Boulevard shortly before 1 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pick-up truck was stopped at a red light when the tanker truck swerved to avoid striking the truck but still hit its back corner before leaving the roadway and landing upright in a ditch. The tanker truck was hauling about 8,000 gallons of fuel but the tank was not punctured and did not leak.

