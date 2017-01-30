Army Seeks Contractor Dredge Craney Island Rehandling Basin

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released on Monday, January 30 information about a previous released solicitation, in which it sought sources to maintain and dredge the Craney Island Rehandling Basin in Portsmouth, Virginia. Perform maintenance dredging at the Rehandling Basin at Craney Island Dredged Material Management Area to a depth of -28 feet Mean Lower Low Water with -2 feet allowable overdepth.

