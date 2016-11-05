ACA enrollment continues to increase ...

ACA enrollment continues to increase in Virginia

Celebrate Healthcare held an Obamacare sign-up event at the Boo Williams Sportplex in Hampton on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. Virginians continue to pick up health care plans through the state's Marketplace even as Congress is moving quickly to dismantle the Affordable Care Act , according to numbers released Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

