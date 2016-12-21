WebMD predicts several Hampton Roads cities to have high cold, flu rates Read Story Staff
Flu season is starting to take hold of the country and several local cities are predicted to see more people sick in the coming weeks. According to a study done by WebMD , Portsmouth, Norfolk and Newport News are within the top 20 U.S. cities likely to have highest rates of cold and flu symptoms in late December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVEC-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Popz940
|1,465,540
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|18 hr
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|NN kid
|2,355
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Wed
|Angie
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|KCrow1983
|119
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC