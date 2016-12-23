Top to Bottom: Grenah Garnett, Malcolm Robinson, Antowaun Mathis and...
The U.S. Marshals caught more than 250 fugitives wanted for various offenses - including several who were wanted for crimes committed in Hampton Roads. The U.S. Marshals Service Norfolk Division on Friday said that local fugitives were caught in 20 different states, including California, Washington, Minnesota, North Dakota and New Mexico.
