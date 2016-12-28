Toll rates for Portsmouth tunnels inc...

Toll rates for Portsmouth tunnels increase January 1

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WRIC-TV Richmond

The toll will rise from $1.25 to $1.65 during off-peak driving hours. During peak hours, the passenger vehicle rate will jump from $1.50 to $1.95.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,468,401
15 year old looking for work 12 hr Vernon Bloomfield 1
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) 13 hr pantylover2112 34
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 18 hr Brian_G 62,615
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 21 hr Shannan 29
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) 22 hr Christina H 24
the truth about the jews Wed Boss hog 2
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,929 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC