Toll rates for Portsmouth tunnels increase January 1
The toll will rise from $1.25 to $1.65 during off-peak driving hours. During peak hours, the passenger vehicle rate will jump from $1.50 to $1.95.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRIC-TV Richmond.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,468,401
|15 year old looking for work
|12 hr
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|13 hr
|pantylover2112
|34
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|21 hr
|Shannan
|29
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|22 hr
|Christina H
|24
|the truth about the jews
|Wed
|Boss hog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC