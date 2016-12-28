Several charges against man accused i...

Several charges against man accused in Portsmouth shooting dismissed

Martario Gee was arrested in November in connection to an Oct. 27 shooting incident that left 26-year-old Christopher A. Washington dead. Another man was taken to the hospital that night with life-threatening injuries.

