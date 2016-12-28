Several charges against man accused in Portsmouth shooting dismissed
Martario Gee was arrested in November in connection to an Oct. 27 shooting incident that left 26-year-old Christopher A. Washington dead. Another man was taken to the hospital that night with life-threatening injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|sonicfilter
|1,468,906
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,618
|15 year old looking for work
|Thu
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Thu
|pantylover2112
|34
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|Thu
|Shannan
|29
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|Thu
|Christina H
|24
|the truth about the jews
|Dec 28
|Boss hog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC