Portsmouth Police search for suspect ...

Portsmouth Police search for suspect in two phone store robberies

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police are looking for one suspect in robberies of two local cellular telephone stores that happened Friday night The first robbery occurred around 4:15 p.m. at the Metro PCS located at 810 High Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min sonicfilter 1,466,288
the truth about the jews 1 hr LEX LUTHER 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News 3 hr monicamm68 25
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Observing DaLoser 7,984
Review: Greenbrier International Inc (Mar '13) 13 hr LarryD 33
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr don t drink the k... 62,606
News If ex-felons pay their dues to society, let's g... (Jun '08) 22 hr TOXIC COPS 1,169
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,008 • Total comments across all topics: 277,352,007

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC