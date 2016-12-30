Portsmouth Police need help locating missing Chesapeake teen
Monique was last seen at the McDonald's restaurant in the 2600 block of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth Thursday at 6 p.m. She was last seen getting in a dark green 1998 2-door Honda Accord with Virginia tags, VGA-3672. This car is believed to have been driven by a 20-year-old black male named, Marques Porter, who is a person of interest in this case.
