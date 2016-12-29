Only on 3: Portsmouth man says local ...

Only on 3: Portsmouth man says local Walgreens gave him the wrong medication

With a fractured spine and an aching neck, the last thing one Portsmouth man wanted to deal with was getting the wrong medication for his ailments. But that is what Travis Wysong says happened to him after he went to the Walgreens on the corner of Frederick Blvd. and Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth to pick up his prescriptions on Tuesday.

