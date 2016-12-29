Only on 3: Portsmouth man says local Walgreens gave him the wrong medication
With a fractured spine and an aching neck, the last thing one Portsmouth man wanted to deal with was getting the wrong medication for his ailments. But that is what Travis Wysong says happened to him after he went to the Walgreens on the corner of Frederick Blvd. and Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth to pick up his prescriptions on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,468,168
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Brian_G
|62,615
|Review: iLoveKickboxing- Newport News
|5 hr
|Shannan
|29
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|6 hr
|Christina H
|24
|the truth about the jews
|Wed
|Boss hog
|2
|I remember in Hampton (Jan '08)
|Tue
|ShrimpDog
|833
|All black run Democrat city is a ghetto
|Tue
|Ayers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC