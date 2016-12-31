Man shot on Wilcox Ave. in Portsmouth

Man shot on Wilcox Ave. in Portsmouth

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

Jim Harbaugh finished his second year at Michigan with a 10-3 record, matching his mark from his debut season. He an Dispatchers were called about the incident just before 6:30 p.m., according to a tweet from police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Portsmouth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Grey Ghost 1,470,402
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 min Look It Up 62,646
News Court-imposed election map paved way for new Vi... 5 hr Le Jimbo 1
News Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10) 19 hr not naive 12
What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12) Sun Freeball McSatchel 36
Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10) Sun Austin McBride 25
News Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ... Dec 31 RushFan666 4
See all Portsmouth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Portsmouth Forum Now

Portsmouth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Portsmouth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Portsmouth, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,502 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,509

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC