Man shot in the leg on Dunedin Rd. in Portsmouth overnight
According to police, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Dunedin Road. Police say the man was walking outside when someone started shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Popz940
|1,465,540
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|18 hr
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|NN kid
|2,355
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Wed
|Angie
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|KCrow1983
|119
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC