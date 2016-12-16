Man sentenced 10 years for 2015 fatal shooting of Portsmouth teen
The victim was found on May 9, 2015 in the 1900 block of Deep Creek Boulevard unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. Medics attempted to save his life, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
