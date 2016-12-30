John Rowe set to be sworn in as new mayor of Portsmouth
Jack Purchase made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to help Hawaii beat Delaware State 77-66 on Thursday night. Purchase Former City Manager John Rowe talks to 10 On Your Side following the results of the 2016 Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Guest
|1,470,108
|Volunteer Bayside High School baseball coach se... (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|not naive
|12
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|The Winnipeg Tax ...
|62,642
|What are you feelings on men wearing womens und... (Jul '12)
|Sun
|Freeball McSatchel
|36
|Review: Podiatry Associates-Virginia - Jeffrey ... (Feb '10)
|Sun
|Austin McBride
|25
|Aircraft carrier group returns from the Middle ...
|Dec 31
|RushFan666
|4
|15 year old looking for work
|Dec 29
|Vernon Bloomfield
|1
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC