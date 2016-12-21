Hurricane Matthew victims in Virginia...

Hurricane Matthew victims in Virginia near 5,000 mark

Thursday Dec 15

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says more than 4,800 people have registered for aid since wind and flooding struck two months ago. FEMA has approved nearly $8 million in aid so far, while the National Flood Insurance Program has paid policy holders $30 million.

