First Warning Traffic - VDOT lifting lane restrictions for the holidays

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Christmas travel from noon Friday, Dec. 23, until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. During the New Year's holiday, most lane closures and work zones will be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 30 through noon Tuesday, Jan. 3. I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes - HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes on Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2. I-64 reversible lanes - Schedule remains the same.

