David Moss. Photo courtesy: Churchland High School website
In a statement, a Portsmouth Public Schools spokeswoman says, "We're aware of the parents' concerns, and the school division has launched an investigation. Mr. Moss has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is going on."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Popz940
|1,465,540
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|18 hr
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|NN kid
|2,355
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Wed
|Angie
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|KCrow1983
|119
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC