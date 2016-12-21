Counting Kindness a " Santa House
Christmas is approaching fast and the New Year is nipping at its' heels See what events you should keep on your radar! PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Santa House is a selfless community service project Tommy and Carol Mann have undertaken for many years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Portsmouth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Popz940
|1,465,540
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|62,560
|Third teen arrested in connection to Virginia B...
|18 hr
|Marc
|1
|I remember in Newport News (Dec '07)
|Wed
|NN kid
|2,355
|dwayne langston (Feb '06)
|Wed
|Angie
|3
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|Sutter Caine
|2
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Chesapeake (Jul '15)
|Dec 18
|KCrow1983
|119
Find what you want!
Search Portsmouth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC